Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.15

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.15 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 1501286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.50).

The stock has a market cap of £240.45 million, a P/E ratio of -555.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.60.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

