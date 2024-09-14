Fidelity National Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,000. Lamb Weston makes up about 0.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

