Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

