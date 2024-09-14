Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

