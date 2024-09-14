Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 237.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

