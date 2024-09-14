Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 51,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.