Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

