Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

