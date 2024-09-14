Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

