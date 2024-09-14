Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$913,347.75 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75.

Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The firm has a market cap of C$661.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 earnings per share for the current year.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

