Financial Comparison: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -5.2, suggesting that its stock price is 620% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group 0.84% 15.98% 3.41% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $171.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $358.76 million 13.90 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -445.35 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

