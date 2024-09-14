Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Shares Up 2.5%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.