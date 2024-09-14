First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $940.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.