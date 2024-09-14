First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 71,583 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3297 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

