First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Cut by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $52.01 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

