First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

