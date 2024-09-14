Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

