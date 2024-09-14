Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

