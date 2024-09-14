Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

