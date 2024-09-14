Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 259.2% in August

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 259.2% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 653,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 26,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,433. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

