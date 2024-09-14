Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock Price Down 1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.11. 11,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 13,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Wireless stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Franklin Wireless worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.