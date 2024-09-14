FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares during the period. FRP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,118.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,118.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $291,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $563.48 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

FRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.