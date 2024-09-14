Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $181.00.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Trading Down 5.1 %

Garmin stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Garmin by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.