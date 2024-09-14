Gavin Hill Buys 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,184 ($28.56) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.92).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,413 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £168.91 ($220.88).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.74), for a total value of £568,500 ($743,428.80).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,205 ($28.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,352.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,315.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,563.95, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,765 ($36.16).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($29.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

