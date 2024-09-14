Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $444,364.96 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00259713 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,541,029,219.63005 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00490088 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $554,388.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.