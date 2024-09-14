General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

GD opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average is $289.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $306.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

