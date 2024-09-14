General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of General Mills worth $50,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

