Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Avi Goldin Sells 2,300 Shares

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GNE opened at $17.57 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

