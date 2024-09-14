Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 1,235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Gentera
