Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 1,235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Gentera alerts:

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.