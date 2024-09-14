George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$998,326.12 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,420.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total transaction of C$591,000.03.

George Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

WN traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$225.82. 108,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,890. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$196.40.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 13.0771496 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

