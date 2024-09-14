GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 596 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $519.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day moving average of $451.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $524.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.25.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

