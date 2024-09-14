GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.