Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $847.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

