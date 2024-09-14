Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 83.2% in August

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.93. 80,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $8,858,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
