Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CATH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 106,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,257. The stock has a market cap of $910.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

