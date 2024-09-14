Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Up 208.9% in August

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 34,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.11.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3422 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

