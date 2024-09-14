Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.26

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.26 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 256.80 ($3.36). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,564.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

