Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Grange Resources Limited owns and operates integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in Australia and internationally. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project located in 100km southwest of the city of Burnie; the Pellet Plant project situated in Port Latta located to the 70Km northwest of Burnie; and the Southdown magnetite project located 90km from Albany Western Australia.

