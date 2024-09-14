GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSDD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 914,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.