Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

