Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.