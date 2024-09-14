Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CEO Sells $6,226,000.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Griffon Trading Up 3.1 %

GFF opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

