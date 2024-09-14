Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.11

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 362800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.