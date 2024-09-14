GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.46) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.61).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,633.50 ($21.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.39. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.85). The company has a market capitalization of £66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,309.73%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,413.42). 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

