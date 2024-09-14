Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

