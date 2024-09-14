Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $516.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

