Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

