Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $297,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.