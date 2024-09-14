Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in STAG Industrial by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

