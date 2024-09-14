Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY opened at $46.95 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

