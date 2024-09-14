HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 478 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

SO stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

